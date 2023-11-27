Groom’s family kills one for objecting on celebratory firing

KHANEWAL: During a wedding celebration, a relative of the groom opened fire at three brothers, killing one of the brothers who succumbed to the injury, while the other two sustained injuries, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the details, one of the groom’s relatives insisted on celebratory firing, which was opposed by the three brothers.

The groom’s relative opened fire and killed one brother, injuring the other two, and fled from the scene, meanwhile, the injured, identified as Javed Iqbal and Sajid Iqbal, were promptly transported to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

However, the police force swiftly arrived at the scene and launched raids to apprehend the accused individuals.