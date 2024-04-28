Groom’s father dies as car carrying barat fell into ditch

FEROZWALA: A car returning home after a wedding met with a tragic accident near Javed Nagar, resulting in the death of the groom’s father, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to the details, the father of the groom lost his life, while six others sustained injuries after a car attempted to avoid a rickshaw, leading to it falling into a ditch.

The rescue officials rushed to the accident scene and transported the injured to the nearest hospital for immediate medical assistance.

The rescue spokesperson added that the procession was returning from Lahore to Sheikhupura after the wedding ceremony.

Last week, at least three people were killed while 10 others sustained injuries after a passenger van plunged into a ditch near the patlang area of Mansehra district.

On receiving information, police and rescue teams reached the accident site and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.

According to rescue sources, the deceased include women and children.

According to police officials, the accident occurred when the brakes of the vehicle failed and resulted in the horrific incident.

In a separate incident on April 17, at least eight people were killed and several others wounded in a collision between three vehicles on the Indus Highway near Manjhand.

The mishap occurred when three vehicles — a passenger bus, an oil tanker, and a mini-truck collided. The ill-fated passenger was moving from Larkana to Karachi.