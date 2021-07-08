Groom’s mother beats him on wedding stage, video goes viral

NEW DELHI: Unhappy with his son’s decision to marry a girl from another caste, a woman climbed up the stage and beat the groom with slippers in front of hundreds of wedding guests in India’s Uttar Pradesh.

In a viral video, the bride and the groom can be seen exchanging garlands while standing on a beautiful revolving stage during a marriage ceremony in Bharuwa Sumerpur village of Hamirpur district.

Suddenly, a woman, covering his face with dupatta, climbs up the stairs leading to the wedding stage. She pushed the photographer aside, takes off her slipper and started beating the groom in front of hundreds of shocked wedding guests.

The incident created ruckus in the wedding and the rest of the rituals were completed in a hurry.

While everyone was wondering what could be the reason behind the woman’s reaction, it has been reported that she was unhappy with her son Umesh chandra for his decision to marry a girl from another caste, Indian media reported.

However, after the marriage, the bride’s father decided to celebrate the wedding at a district hall. They did not invite the groom’s family. After knowing about the wedding, the groom’s mother reached the marriage venue and beat her son on the wedding stage.