‘Grossly exaggerated, misleading’: ISPR rejects reports about presence of TTP militants in Swat

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Sunday rejected reports claiming that a large number of militants belonging to the proscribed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were present in Swat.

In a statement, the military’s media wing said that during the past few days, a misperception about the presence of a large number of TTP’s armed members in Swat Valley has been created on social media.

“During the past few days, a misperception about alleged presence of large number of proscribed organisation TTP’s armed members in Swat Valley has been created on social media. After confirmation on ground, these reports have been found as grossly exaggerated & misleading.”

The ISPR, however, noted that there is the presence of a small number of armed men has been observed on a few mountain tops between Swat and Dir has been observed — but it is located far away from the population.

The ISPR said, these individuals, had apparently sneaked in from Afghanistan to resettle in their native areas.

“A close watch is being maintained on their limited presence and movement in mountains. Required measures are in place by all LEAs for the safety and security of people of adjoining areas.”

“The presence of militants anywhere will not be tolerated and they will be dealt with full use of force if required,” the military warned.

