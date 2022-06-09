GST collection on services to be given to provinces

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to give a collection of General Sales Tax (GST) on restaurants/hotels and on construction services to provinces, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the National Tax Council (NTC) chaired by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Miftah Ismail. The meeting reviewed the progress on the harmonization of GST across the country.

The meeting was attended by KP finance minister, Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra, Secretary Finance, Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Provincial Finance Secretaries and Chairpersons of Provincial Revenue Authorities.

During the meeting, Miftah Ismail pointed out that harmonization of GST was imperative to ensure ease of doing business. The minister directed all the stakeholders to work out a mechanism for achieving the very purpose of GST harmonization.

Briefing the meeting, Chairman FBR said that single portal has been developed and activated. “The provinces should facilitate taxpayers for filing single return”, he added.

The meeting also decided that collection of GST on restaurants/hotels and on construction services may be given to provinces. However, the taxation on toll manufacturing and sales tax on goods used in construction shall be subject of FBR.

It was also decided that existing mechanism of taxation on transportation of Petroleum products shall remain as usual. All stakeholders agreed to proceed ahead in the spirit of greater national interest and harmony under the umbrella of National Tax Council (NTC).

Comments