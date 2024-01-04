GTA 5 is effectively open source now, leaving fans scrambling to figure out it means

Back on Christmas Eve 2023, the source code for GTA 5 went public, a year after it was originally obtained by hackers.

Modders have successfully implemented their custom GTA 5 builds using the leaked code, prompting the entire community to contemplate what this means for the future of the open-world game.

The majority of the information regarding this leak has surfaced through community discussions on social media, which – no surprise – are quite contradictory.

The confirmed aspect is that the GTA 5 source code leaked in September 2022, coinciding with the release of GTA 6 footage.

The guys found a GTA 5 PC build and compiled the assets and managed to make the build work, (it works on the Steam version) every day that passes I become more impressed with the community. pic.twitter.com/OZcBiKAxzl — Nathan | GTA VI Info (@lmk_nathan42915) December 26, 2023

The GTA 5 source code was privately traded among cheat makers and other hackers since then, and only now has been made available through a series of public downloads that began on December 24 – which, of course, publisher Take-Two is issuing takedowns against.

Theoretically, this source code exposure could transform GTA 5 into a haven for modders, enabling a wide array of modifications. Some fans are optimistic about the potential for expansive DLC-style story expansions, which, given the accessible building blocks, appear within reach.

Despite this, the leak is not expected to significantly impact the cheating scene in GTA 5, regardless. As longtime Rockstar community member Tez2, this code has been available to some cheat developers since 2022, and Rockstar has developed its more recent anti-cheat efforts with these exploits in mind.