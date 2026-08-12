GTA 6 could be 20% cheaper with student discount?

Fans eagerly awaiting Rockstar Games’ release of Grand Theft Auto VI, GTA 6 can get the Standard Edition before launch day at a discounted price. Eligible college students can use the new 20% discount coupon found through Target’s student appreciation rewards program to shave $16 off the $80 baseline price, bringing it down to a steal at $64.

Key Takeaways

When: Now through official launch day for GTA VI.

Where: Target in-store and online at Target.com for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Discount: 20% off the $80 Standard Edition of GTA 6 with verified student status through Target Circle.

Final Price: $64 + local taxes (stackable with RedCard for an additional 5% off).

Here’s How the Student Discount Works

In a landscape where mainstream releases often come with a $70-$80 price tag, discounts on new game pre-orders are few and far between. Target Circle – Target’s free online loyalty platform – consistently provides student discount offers on various items, including video games and electronics, for verified active students across high schools and colleges.

for Target Circle Students: Grand Theft Auto VI (PS5/Xbox Series code in box) preorder is $63.99 after 20% off Circle Offer https://t.co/IdxKUmiiOp Student verification: https://t.co/w3phB3e1Xi #ad pic.twitter.com/nn3obaATmy — Wario64 (@Wario64) August 10, 2026

With its $80 Standard Edition price, a 20% coupon reduces GTA 6 to $64 before regional sales tax. Students opting to purchase their game physically using a Target Circle Card will receive an additional 5% saving off the sticker price, potentially dropping the final cost down to around $60.79 after applying both savings.

How to Claim the $64 GTA 6 Deal in Steps

To be eligible for the $16 price cut, students will need to confirm their current school status through the service of Target’s third-party verification partner.

Sign In: Access or create a free Target Circle account, either on the Target App or its website.

Go to Settings: Select ‘Account,’ then ‘Discount Verification,’ and finally ‘Student.’

Verification Upload: You’ll be directed to submit a photo ID, letter of enrollment, or similar document proving your active student enrollment at a recognized institution.

Secure the Discount: After your verification is approved, navigate to your ‘Wallet’ tab in the Target Circle, then locate the 20% discount for GTA VI and click on the ‘Save’ button.

Make the Purchase: Proceed to the game’s product page in the app or online store (ensure you’re buying the Standard Edition for PS5 or Xbox Series X|S) and add it to your cart. The 20% discount will apply automatically at checkout.

Before You Go – Important Things to Note:

Only the Standard Edition: This incredible 20% discount applies exclusively to the $80 Standard Edition of Grand Theft Auto VI. Higher-tier editions, particularly the $100 Ultimate Edition, will not qualify. The Ultimate Edition is also typically a digital purchase, which the Target Circle student coupon might not support in all regions.

Coupon Activation Required: Remember to Save the coupon to your Target Circle wallet; otherwise, the discount won’t activate at the checkout.

Physical vs. Digital Game Discs: The 20% coupon generally works best for physical copies pre-ordered directly through Target. Pre-ordering digital codes through Target’s website or the in-app store may or may not be eligible depending on any potential regional restrictions and current promotions offered by Target and Rockstar Games.