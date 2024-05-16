GTA 6: Fans notice new details about Jason in featured artwork

While Rockstar Games is keeping details regarding Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 under wraps, fans are finding ways to explore the game’s features before its release.

Rockstar Games revealed the trailer for GTA 6 in December 2023, showing two protagonists Lucia and Jason. Since then, the publisher has remained silent about the highly-anticipated game.

Following the several leaked clips of the game, fans suggested the possibility of cooperative gameplay (Co-op) in GTA VI.

The games in the Grand Theft Auto series have revolved around a single character other than GTA 5 which had three protagonists.

However, GTA 6 is believed to continue what the previous game started by having two characters reportedly Jason and Lucia.

While it is known that the upcoming title will return to the Miami-inspired location of Vice City, details regarding the origin of the playable characters have not been disclosed by Rockstar Games.

The trailer for GTA 6 shows that Lucia is an ex-con recently released from prison, however, there is not much about Jason other than that he is the partner of Lucia.

Now, an X user going by the name of GameRollGTA spotted an interesting detail in the featured artwork of GTA 6 which likely sheds light on the character of Jason and his origin story.

According to GameRollGTA, the artwork shows Jason wearing standard footwear provided by federal prisons in the United States, indicating that he is also a convict similar to Lucia.

However, the revelation raises questions about why Jason is wearing the shoes despite being out of prison.

While Rockstar Games is believed to be planning to release the game in 2025, a recent report suggested the game could be delayed to 2026 due to a lag in development.

It is pertinent to mention that PC gamers may have to wait longer as the announced release date refers to the console, not the PC.