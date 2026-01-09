GTA 6: Fans react with alarm to fake file size leak

No unreleased video game has generated more anxiety on the internet than Grand Theft Auto(GTA) 6.

That is exactly what happened this week, as a doctored screenshot of the game’s Xbox Store page featuring a laughably large file size went viral on the site formerly known as Twitter. User @TheCanadianGTR posted the image early on Christmas Eve, claiming that the game would have a storage footprint of 676.7GB on an Xbox console.

Xbox has confirmed the ACTUAL file size of GTA 6. It is 676.7 GB.#GTA6 #GTAVI pic.twitter.com/dgpGmMd8o5 — Alan (@TheCanadianGTR) December 24, 2025

There are numerous and obvious signs that this information is false. First, the official Xbox storefront page for the game does not list any storage size. This omission likely indicates that GTA 6 is not set to launch for another year, and Rockstar Games may not have finalized the file size yet.

Additionally, while some larger games, such as recent Call of Duty releases, have approached sizes of 200GB, nothing has come close to 600GB.

This size would essentially consume the entire usable hard drive space on a standard PS5 or Xbox console. GTA 6 is expected to be large, but it will not be three times the size of the largest existing big-budget games.

Despite clear signs that the recent screenshot is a hoax (likely a “6-7 joke”), many X users continue to react with alarm, even as of the time of this publication.

Do you have any idea what a disaster this game is going to be? Terribly optimized (all modern AAA games are), larger than most hard drives, and broadly unplayable due to skyrocketing RAM and GPU prices. Not to mention written by Millennials. GTA 6 will bankrupt Rockstar. https://t.co/um9NfqFZVb — Syd Steyerhart (@SydSteyerhart) December 24, 2025

Game better provide me with all my life necessities for that size are we crazy https://t.co/kEXDVOhsrt — #1 Asako Miyazaki Soldier 🇸🇩🇵🇸 (@TayaGoofstie) December 24, 2025

Bro lmfaooooooo I’m only gonna have ONE game on my PS5 https://t.co/PN6MGQnySq — Flows (@FlowsAndolini) December 24, 2025

This serves as a crucial reminder to be skeptical of online rumors. We are at least a year away from playing GTA 6, and in the meantime, the internet will be saturated with fake information. Unless the news comes directly from Rockstar, it should probably be ignored.