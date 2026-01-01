GTA 6 fans spot 'first-person mode' clues in new trailer analysis

As we have entered 2026, the video game industry has officially entered the launch year for the most anticipated game of the decade: Grand Theft Auto 6.

For millions of fans, this milestone indicates that the GTA 6 release is finally within reach, provided that recent rumors about internal production delays at Rockstar Games do not push the release date further back.

While the developer remains characteristically silent, the GTA 6 community has returned to analyzing the existing trailers frame-by-frame. According to a report by ScreenRant, observant fans on Reddit believe they have found clear evidence that the game will feature a first-person mode available at launch.

Reddit user ‘drgsouth’ highlighted specific sequences in the debut trailer that show gameplay from the driver’s seat, suggesting an immersive first-person option rather than just cinematic shots.

This makes sense, as Rockstar introduced the feature in the “next-gen” update for Grand Theft Auto V—where it felt revolutionary, albeit slightly unpolished—and refined it for Red Dead Redemption 2.

Given the real commitment expected from the new engine, a refined first-person mode could rival immersive giants like Cyberpunk 2077. Although Rockstar has not explicitly confirmed the mechanic, its presence in Red Dead 2 suggests it will be standard. If not, a patch seems unavoidable, but fans expect it on day one.

Currently, Grand Theft Auto 6 is slated for a release on November 19, 2026. As the new year begins, the gaming world is collectively crossing its fingers that this date remains set in stone, hoping the long wait for a return to Vice City is truly almost over.