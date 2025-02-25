GTA 6 fans take hint for second trailer in Borderlands 4 update

Fans of Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 began speculating about the release date of the second trailer following the announcement of an update on Borderlands 4.

Earlier this month, Take-Two Interactive subsidiary 2K announced that Borderlands 4 will be released on September 23.

While the 2K title got its second trailer recently, GTA 6 fans are awaiting the release of its next trailer since December 2023 when Rockstar Games revealed the first trailer for its game.

The first and only showed that the sixth title in the Grand Theft Auto series will be set in a fictional Vice City, reminiscent of Miami, and will feature the first playable female character in the franchise.

Now, a GTA 6 and Rockstar Games social media account has pointed out that Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar Games, may have hinted at the release date for the second trailer of the hotly-anticipated game.

Read more: GTA 6 fans left concerned following Borderlands 4 announcement

“Borderlands 4 recently got its second trailer and it launches in 7 months. If GTA 6 was to follow this same pattern, then we can expect Rockstar to drop trailer 2 towards the end of March,” the account wrote in a post on X.

It is to be noted here that Rockstar Games or Take-Two Interactive have not released any official statement about the release date for the second trailer.

Last year, the company set the game for a release in the fall of 2025. Following the confirmation, Rockstar Games stated that the sixth title in the Grand Theft Auto series will be released on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.