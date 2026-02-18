GTA 6 launch could crash servers for days, Insiders warn

The release of Grand Theft Auto (GTA 6) is poised to be the biggest entertainment launch in history, but new reports suggest the sheer number of players could trigger a catastrophic technical meltdown.

According to a recent leak shared on Reddit, an “industry insider” has warned that Rockstar Games may face the heaviest server load video gaming has ever seen. The source contends the wave of millions of players trying to log in simultaneously could effectively “freeze the world” for a day or more, rendering the game unplayable during its launch window.

The root concern revolves around connectivity. While not officially confirmed, GTA 6’s single-player mode will likely require some form of internet verification. If the game demands an “always-on” connection rather than a simple one-time check, the strain on Rockstar’s infrastructure could be devastating.

The industry has experienced this in the past. The recent launch of the highly anticipated platformer “Hollow Knight: Silksong” caused multiple digital storefronts to crash due to overwhelming player demand. If an indie title can disrupt store infrastructures, the arrival of “GTA 6″—a game with significantly more global hype—poses a challenge on an entirely different scale.

To come over this problem, Rockstar is expected to follow the GTA 5 playbook by delaying the launch of its multiplayer mode by several weeks. However, even with the focus solely on the single-player campaign, the initial flood of traffic remains a huge load.

While Rockstar has the financial resources to prepare for this unprecedented event, experts note that testing for a launch of this volume is nearly impossible until the servers go live. Fans are expecting the developer to leave enough room for maneuver to avoid a blackout, but for now, the threat of a “frozen” launch day looms large.