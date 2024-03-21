GTA 6 – Live updates as PS5 Pro 60fps details leaked

Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA VI) is quickly becoming the most highly-anticipated game of all time – which is still at least 10 months before the official release.

Since Rockstar Games released the trailer of GTA VI in early December, following an online leak, social media platforms have become inundated with leaks, rumors, and speculations about the release date, forthcoming trailers, game content, and more.

This surge in discussion is unsurprising, considering the enduring popularity of Grand Theft Auto V, which was hailed as the best game of the last decade upon its 2013 release and remains a favorite among gamers, particularly with ongoing updates to GTA Online by Rockstar.

With GTA 6, Rockstar has confirmed only what was shown in the trailer, which includes a release date sometime in 2025.

However, the gaming community is eager for additional details, fueling anticipation for what promises to be a monumental gaming event.

One key theory suggests that Rockstar may have pinpointed a more precise release window within the broader 2025 timeframe.

A responsibility in that listing uses the phrase ‘final product’ which has led to speculation it could be released within that 12 month timeframe.

Here is a roundup of some of the most recent leaks, rumours and theories, and this will continue to be updated, so keep checking back for the latest.