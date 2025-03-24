GTA 6 map mod removed following Take-Two copyright strike

An unofficial playable recreation of the Grand Theft Auto 6 map in GTA 5 has been taken down following Take-Two Interactive’s copyright strike.

The GTA 5 map based on available and leaked information about GTA 6 was created by a modder going by the name of Dark Space.

The mod was reportedly aimed at letting players get a feel for what the upcoming Rockstar Games’ title may have to offer when it does release later this year.

Gameplay footage of the map was shared on Dark Space’s YouTube channel which soon went viral.

However, the move seemed to have caught the attention of Rockstar Games’ parent company Take-Two Interactive.

The company reportedly issued a copyright strike on the video, leading the modder to take down the video.

Following Take-Two Interactive’s move, Dark Space suggested that the GTA 6 parent company might have taken the action as the map may have been too accurate.

“I think my map could have ruined the surprise of their map, which I get. If you spent years building out this amazing game world just to have some YouTuber spoil the experience of the map’s shape, size, and vibe… I’d want it removed too,” he said in an interview with a gaming website.

It has been confirmed that GTA 6 will be set in a fictional Vice City, reminiscent of Miami, and will feature the first playable female character in the franchise.

Rockstar Games released the first and only trailer for the sixth title in the Grand Theft Auto series on December 4, 2023.

Last year, Take-Two Interactive set the game for a release in the fall of 2025. Following the confirmation, Rockstar Games stated that GTA 6 will be released on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Reports said that the publisher is likely to put GTA 6’s launch somewhere between late August and December of 2025.