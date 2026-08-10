GTA 6 online could be coming: take-two teases fans

Even though Rockstar Games hasn’t officially announced whether the game will have multiplayer mode, parent company Take-Two Interactive has almost revealed it with their statement. On the recent quarterly earnings call, the Take-Two CEO-Strauss Zelnick made several notes regarding their long-term revenue projections once GTA 6 releases into stores.

While he never uttered the words “GTA Online” aloud, Zelnick insinuated that it’s going to be a huge,multi-year multiplayer module built into the game.

These are the most important bits that you must read from the earnings call. The sales expectations for Rockstar is breaking the records: Take-Two posted $1.39 billion net bookings for their first quarter, which has somewhat beat the wall street expectations. “Cash Flows” in the plural form is something to look out for: The CEO was insistent in his statement that he expects to “sustain the new level of scale and generate strong cash flows” long after GTA 6’s launch period and on an ongoing basis.

Caution with pre-orders: Rockstar did say that pre-orders were “unprecedented“ but that doesn’t mean that Take-Two’s annulet booking expectations would increase – the figure for that remains $8.0 billion-$8.2 billion.

What “sustained scale” signifies GTA Online in the world of game publishing: The single-player campaign part of a title usually provides a sudden peak in sales during the first few months after its released followed by a relatively swift drop off.

In order to generate 8+ billion$ for the next several years, a games company needs to have something to offer ongoing value that players pay for time and again. Cash flow in the plural sense is something only achieved via micro transactions and live service based titles. As such, industry analysts now feel that Rockstar will likely replicate the previous GTA Online method.

Release the single-player portion of the story and follow that up with a standalone or integrated online release in no time at all. For caution with extreme sales: During the call, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick noted just why Take-Two is keeping its guidance the same despite the unprecedented demand. Zelnick labeled the pre-order callouts as” astonishing “but was quick to point out the truth behind preorders:” We’ve sold nothing yet.

It is very easy to put in a pre-order, but you can take it back.

We don’t think it’s prudent to call victory until you get the victory.” Keeping the annual guide $8 billion to $8.2 billion – falling belowwall street”$8.62 Billion” estimates -This signifies that Take-Two is taking a extremely measured approach to its guidance until shipments are made for its products-digitally or physically .

Next up for GTA 6?

Rockstar Games will likely proceed to put the focus on its” main story mode” featuring main players Lucia and Jason; that the advertising and marketing run for GTA 6 may even contain new data about its” live” features-and most likely its online implementation “very shortly.