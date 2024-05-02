GTA 6 parent company axes major game sequel

Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6, has closed down the developer behind the Kerbal Space Program 2 game.

The company, which also owns GTA 6 developer Rockstar Games, shut down Intercept Games, a studio responsible for Kerbal Space Program 2, a gaming website reported on Thursday.

“Kerbal Space Program 2 is the sequel to the acclaimed space-flight simulation game Kerbal Space Program,” the description of game noted. “Enter the next generation of space adventure with exciting new parts, stunning visuals, fully revamped UI and Map View, and rich new environments to explore.”

It was anticipated that Kerbal Space Program 2 will be made available on consoles similar to original Kerbal Space Program in 2015. However, it is highly unlikely for the game to receive its console port following the closure of Intercept Games.

Along with Intercept Games, Roll7 studio which published OlliOlli World and Rollerdrome has also been shut down.

Take-Two Interactive spokesperson Alan Lewis in a statement said: “On 16th April, Take-Two announced a cost reduction program to identify efficiencies across its business and to enhance the company’s margin profile, while still investing for growth.”

Last month, the GTA 6 publisher announced it is laying off 5%, as many as 600 of its workforce, and $140 million in canceled projects.

According to Bloomberg, Take-Two revealed in an end-of-business SEC filing a plan to save itself more than $165 million annually due to “reductions in its existing expense base and lowered projected expense growth for the coming years.”

Meanwhile, Rockstar Games is likely to release GTA 6 in the first quarter of 2025. However, a recent report suggested the game could be delayed from 2025 to 2026 due to a lag in development.

It is pertinent to mention that PC gamers may have to wait longer as the announced release date refers to the console, not the PC.

Although the last installment, Grand Theft Auto 5 was released in 2013 for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 (and later arrived to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in 2014), the Rockstar title did not head to PC until 2015.