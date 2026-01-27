GTA 6 physical release potentially delayed until 2027

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6, one of the most highly anticipated console games of the year, has seen its excitement intensify despite two launch delays. Many fans are eager to dive into this new version of Vice City. They are hoping to secure a physical copy to complete their collection.

However, a surprising and reportedly unprecedented move means this won’t be possible, at least not initially. A new report today from the Polish publication PPE explains this. It is a source that has proven reliable recently. This report suggests that the eagerly awaited game will be available exclusively as a digital release at launch.

The report reads via an automated translation: “This source, who handles physical video game sales in Europe, informed us that Grand Theft Auto 6 publisher Take-Two is currently not planning a physical edition of Lucia and Jason’s story. At least not for release due to possible story or gameplay leaks.”

The source expects a physical release a few months after the launch. However, the exact timing—whether it will be a matter of weeks post-launch or not until the first half of 2027—is currently unknown to the source.

“We’re hearing more and more that the physical version won’t be released simultaneously with the digital version to prevent leaks. We’re getting conflicting reports: some say the physical version will arrive three to four weeks after the digital release, while others say it won’t happen until early 2027,” another source said.

The prospect of Grand Theft Auto 6 launching exclusively as a digital download is extremely disappointing. However, given how often leakers spoil highly anticipated games before their official release, one can understand why Take-Two is taking such measures. They want to safeguard what many expect to be the biggest entertainment launch ever.

This approach could also potentially maximize their earnings by making the game exclusively digital at launch. Users thankfully anticipate more information on this matter in mid-February.

This final decision does not stop the release of any Collector’s Edition at launch. It could still include a voucher for the digital version of the game, along with any additional goodies included. However, the lack of a physical copy of the game would certainly reduce the value of this offer.