GTA 6 potential PS5 Pro performance leaves fans disappointed

Fans were left disappointed after a report said that PS5 Pro will not run Rockstar Games’ upcoming title Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 at 60fps.

Richard Leadbetter, Digital Foundry’s tech editor, has said that it would be difficult for PS5 Pro to hit 60fps if the base PS5 version is targeting 30fps.

In an interview with an online platform, the tech editor was asked about the possibility of GTA 6 running at 60fps on PS5 Pro.

Reacting to the question, he said: “No. Grand Theft Auto games have always run complex simulations that push the CPU hard, which is why every GTA game has initially launched on their target platforms at 30fps (or lower!). The PS5 Pro uses the same CPU as the PS5 and it would be extremely challenging to hit 60fps if the base PS5 version is targeting 30fps. This isn’t a GPU problem, it’s a CPU problem.”

According to Richard Leadbetter, Rockstar Games may have been working to bring some improvement, however, he asserted that they will mostly be focused on the graphics.

“What you will get will be higher quality visuals, but likely still running at similar frame rates [to the base console]. If GTA 6 can’t sustain a locked 30fps, PS5 Pro can run the CPU with a 10 per cent bump to clock speeds — so you may get more stable performance,” he stated.

Reacting to the report, several users expressed their disappointment over the lack of 60fps as they considered 30fps ‘tough to look at.’

One social media user wrote, “Hope not, 30fps is rough to look at after playing everything at 60fps…”

Another said, “You would think by now consoles would run on 60fps.”

According to a third user, if the PS5 Pro does not run GTA VI at 60fps it is “an even bigger scam than I thought”.

The sixth title in the Grand Theft Auto series is scheduled to arrive in the Fall of 2025 as announced by Rockstar Games’ parent company Take-Two Interactive earlier this year.

Later, Rockstar Games announced that GTA 6 would be released for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, however, it fell short of announcing a release date for a PC version.

The first and only trailer for the highly-anticipated game was released last year, showing that GTA 6 will be set in a fictional Vice City, reminiscent of Miami, and will feature the first playable female character in the franchise.