GTA 6: How much will the new title cost?

Amid the anticipation of Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) release in 2025, industry experts are speculating that Rockstar Games might publish the game at a higher price.

While GTA 6 is expected to be released in 2025, some suggest that the game might miss its release date and may be delayed by 2026.

Meanwhile, gamers and industry experts have ample time to speculate about the price tag of the upcoming title.

While Rockstar Games has not disclosed the pricing details of GTA 6, industry trends suggest that the game might become the most expensive title in the series.

The speculation surrounding the hiked price gained momentum following the release of GTA publisher Take-Two Interactive’s titles such as NBA 2K24 and Marvel’s Midnight Suns which were priced at $70 instead of the usual $60.

It is pertinent to mention that Grand Theft Auto 5, released in 2013 was released at a price of $59.99.

Read more: GTA 6: Rockstar’s news game likely to have biggest map ever

With a surge in the costs of game development, the estimated budget to produce GTA 6 has soared to $2 billion. Resultantly, industry experts are suggesting that the GTA 6 might hit the market with a price tag above $70.

It is pertinent to mention that Take Two CEO Strauss Zelnick had also said that the game’s price tag should be higher than the usual of around £60 to £70 in recent years.

Zelnick said that AAA games should have a price tag based on their “per hour value”. This means that games should be priced based on how much gameplay players can get out of them.

With its practice of accepting pre-orders a few months before the game’s release, Rockstar might begin taking pre-orders in September or October this year if the publishers manage to release the game in early 2025.

In the past, Rockstar had offered several incentives for gamers if they pre-ordered games.

The gamers were able to instantly access the Atomic Blimp vehicle and a 75% discount coupon for any of Rockstar’s games if they pre-ordered GTA 5. Red Dead Redemption 2 pre-orders also came with a unique horse mount and the Outlaw Survival Kit.