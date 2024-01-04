GTA 6 release date may have been worked out after Rockstar’s latest report

After the release of the GTA 6 trailer with the wealth of new information related to the game, the fans of Grand Theft Auto VI are champing at the bit for the game release date.

Reddit users have come up with a theory related to the long-awaited Grand Theft Auto VI game release after the GTA 6 trailer broke YouTube records when it dropped at the end of 2023.

Rockstar Games has already given an official date which is 2025, but that’s not enough for excited GTA 6 fans who already have a lot of theories about the exact game release date.

Keen-eyed gaming enthusiasts meticulously examined a recent financial report from Take-Two, the parent company of Rockstar, in an effort to pinpoint a more precise release date.

In the since-deleted subreddit, they noticed dates for the company’s next quarterly review meetings.

“PSA: The next quarterly TakeTwo meeting is Feb. 4th ’24 and could confirm early next year release,” Reddit user LynchMaleIdeal said in the post.

Speculations among fans suggest that the company might officially announce an early 2025 release date in the upcoming February meeting.

Some fans go a step further, with one Redditor boldly guessing a specific date as Valentine’s Day 2025.

This conjecture is fueled by the belief that the trailer’s soundtrack, “Love is a Long Road” by Tom Petty, may serve as an intentional Easter egg for dedicated fans.

You can watch the record breaking trailer below: