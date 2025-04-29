GTA 6 release speculation grows after Borderlands 4 update

Speculations about the release date of Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 intensified after another Take-Two Interactive title, Borderlands 4, received a fresh update.

Gearbox’s upcoming first-person shooter Borderlands 4, initially set for a release on September 23, will now be released on September 12, as per developer Randy Pitchford.

Pitchford confirmed the development in a video on YouTube.

“Everything is going great, actually. In fact, everything is going kind of the best-case scenario. The game is awesome, the team is cooking, and so the launch date for Borderlands 4 is changing. We’re moving it forward. The launch date is now September 12,” he said.

While the game will be released 11 days earlier than planned, Randy Pitchford confirmed that the PlayStation State of Play focused on Borderlands 4 will be out on April 30 as announced earlier.

It is worth noting here that Gearbox is a studio of 2k, a subsidiary of Take-Two Interactive, which is also the parent company of the GTA 6 developer, Rockstar Games.

Fans of the highly-anticipated game began speculating whether the decision to revise the release date of Borderlands 4 was due to the GTA 6.

Concerns were raised by the fans at the time the Gearbox title’s release date was announced, as several suggested that GTA 6 might miss its Fall 2025 release date.

Take-Two Interactive has set the Rockstar Games’ title for a release in the fall of 2025.

Following the confirmation, Rockstar Games stated that GTA 6 will be released on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

The first and only trailer for GTA 6 was released on December 4, 2023, showing that the title will be set in a fictional Vice City, reminiscent of Miami, and will feature the first playable female character in the franchise.