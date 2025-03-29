Take-Two boss shares update on GTA 6 release strategy

The CEO of Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar Games, has addressed the company’s strategy for the release of Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6.

The company set the title for a release in the fall of 2025. Following the confirmation, Rockstar Games stated that GTA 6 will be released on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Later, reports said that the publisher is likely to put GTA 6’s launch somewhere between late August and December of 2025.

However, Take-Two Interactive or Rockstar Games have not confirmed or denied these reports.

Take-Two’s CEO, Strauss Zelnick, has now addressed the company’s strategy for the release of the game and their marketing campaign.

“The anticipation for that title may be the greatest anticipation I have ever seen for an entertainment property. And I have been around the block a few times and I have been in every entertainment business there is, and we want to maintain the anticipation and the excitement,” he said.

Zelnick believed that sharing marketing materials relatively close to the release window was more effective than describing release schedules for years in advance.

“I don’t always get it right, but that’s what we trying to do,” he said.

It is worth noting here that Rockstar Games released the first and only trailer for GTA 6 in December 2023.

The trailer showed that the sixth title in the Grand Theft Auto series will be set in a fictional Vice City, reminiscent of Miami, and will feature the first playable female character in the franchise.