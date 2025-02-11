Take-Two CEO talks about approach to PC launch ahead of GTA 6

Take-Two boss Strauss Zelnick has addressed the company’s approach to PC launch ahead of the release of Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6.

While Rockstar Games has confirmed that GTA 6 will be released in Fall 2025 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, it fell short of announcing a release date for a PC version.

Later, several reports suggested that the PC version of the game might take another year if GTA 6 hits the shelves in 2025.

Now, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has said the game could help lift console sales upon its launch in 2025.

“When you have a big title in the market and we have many of them coming, historically that has sold consoles,” he said in an interview with a US media outlet.

His statement refers to other Take-Two Interactive titles such as WWE 2K25 (March 14, 2025), Mafia: The Old Country (Summer 2025), and Borderlands 4 (sometime in 2025).

Meanwhile, Zelnick also shared his views on PC as a gaming platform, saying that it was worth paying attention to going ahead.

“I think the trend that you’d want to focus on is this increasing share of the market that is reflected in PC,” he said.

While Zelnick expressed his enthusiasm for the PC space, there is no confirmation that the Rockstar Games’ title might launch on PC at the same time.

Meanwhile, GTA 6 fans are eagerly awaiting the second trailer’s release, with no official announcement from Rockstar Games or its parent company Take-Two Interactive.

The first and only trailer for the sixth title in the Grand Theft Auto franchise was released on December 4, 2023.

The first trailer for GTA 6 showed that the title will be set in a fictional Vice City, reminiscent of Miami, and will feature the first playable female character in the franchise.