GTA 6 teased in Grand Theft Auto Online

Fans were left surprised after an item from Rockstar Games’ highly-anticipated Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 was teased in GTA Online.

A new update in GTA Online has added a jewellery item worn by a character shown in GTA 6 first trailer that was released seven months ago, a gaming website reported.

The item was spotted by Reddit user DogWifDreads, who wrote that the ‘silver layered necklace’ can be bought from the fashion retailer Ponsonbys as part of the Bottom Dollar Bounties update in GTA Online.

The necklace is worn by a bikini-clad woman, which several suggest was the lead character Lucia, by a rooftop pool in the trailer of the upcoming title.

Fans began speculating about the necklace as some suggested that its price could even be a hint towards GTA 6’s release date.

Meanwhile, Grand Theft Auto fans expressed disappointment after several claimed to have found evidence that the dynamic body mechanic might be making a return in the upcoming title.

The feature, which several slammed for being tedious, was previously used in GTA: San Andreas, where the protagonist’s weight could fluctuate depending on his diet and how much exercise he got.

The rumours of the feature making a return to GTA 6 intensified when some fans noticed that characters Jason and Lucia in the first trailer, released on December 4, 2023, appear to have changing body types in different clips.

In May this year, Rockstar Games parent Take-Two Interactive said that the eagerly awaited video game will be released in the Fall of 2025.

Rockstar had previously said the next installment to the blockbuster franchise would be available next year, without further details.

The “narrowing” of the release came in earnings figures from New York-based Take-Two, though no firm date has been set.