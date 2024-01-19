‘GTA 6’ trailer makes news again

The trailer of the Rockstar Games’ highly anticipated project ‘Grand Theft Auto VI‘, also titled ‘GTA 6‘, surpassed ‘Minecraft‘ to become the second most-watched video game trailer of all time.

The ‘GTA 6‘ trailer – which was released on December 4, 2023 – has 169 million, or 169,274,949 views to be exact. The ‘Minecraft‘ trailer, which was published 12 years ago, has 167.8 million views.

However, Subway Surfers top the list with an astounding 361 million views.

As far as the story goes, the sixth ‘Grand Theft Auto‘ game will be the first in the series to have a female protagonist. The trailer shows inmate Lucia who partners with an unnamed person in Vice City, in the state of Leonida, and are probably up to no good as they rob stores and evade police car chases.

This is a fictional version of Miami, Florida, where the 2002 hit ‘Grand Theft Auto: Vice City‘ was based.

The trailer shows in breathtaking detail — a major upgrade from the graphics in ‘GTA V‘, released 10 years ago.

Set to ‘Love Is a Long Road‘ by Tom Petty, the video contains all that people across the globe have come to love — or hate — about ‘GTA‘ franchise: high-octane chases in fast cars, a vast open world rendered in rich detail and numerous references poking fun at social media culture.

It is pertinent to mention Rockstar Games had stated that ‘GTA 6‘ will be available on Sony’s PlayStation 5 and Microsoft’s Xbox Series X and Series S consoles.

They did not mention a PC version.

