GTA fans get exciting latest update

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 5 Online is introducing exciting new missions, contents and rewards for creators and players.

The creators on GTA 5 Online are also set to get new tools to make their own races and missions, a gaming website reported on Thursday.

“This summer, it’s time for some (high-value) target practice to clean up the roving reprobates of Southern San Andreas in a series of new missions for Maude’s bail enforcement and bounty hunting business out in Grapeseed in the next major update for GTA Online,” said a press release.

The latest updates will also bring new cars and rewards in Taxi Work, Operation Paper Trail modes among others.

Players will also able to customise maps with the addition of new creation tools.

Released in October 2013, GTA Online followed Grand Theft Auto V.

Take-Two Interactive has confirmed that the highly-anticipated Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 will be released in the Fall of 2025 by Rockstar Games.

The confirmation came as Rockstar parent company Take-Two Interactive revealed that the company posted a $2.9 billion loss in the fourth-quarter of fiscal year 2024.

It is pertinent to mention that the trailer for GTA 6 was leaked online before its official release later in the same day.