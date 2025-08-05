web analytics
Reported GTA Online screenshot suggests rollout of age verification check

An alleged screenshot from Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online has suggested that Rockstar Games has rolled out the age verification check.

Reports about the feature began making rounds on social media after GTA leaker Tez2 claimed the developer was working on the age verification check in the popular game.

According to the leaker, Rockstar Games will be rolling out the feature by region, requiring players to verify their age to play GTA Online.

“You may need to verify your age to access GTA Online, or certain features, like phone messages, text chat, Snapmatic, may be restricted until you register your age,” as per the leaker.

Tez2 also claimed that the United Kingdom might be the first to implement the age verification check.

The development came after the UK government passed the Online Safety Act, requiring websites to impose age verification systems to prevent children from accessing adult-oriented content.

Read more: Rumour of second GTA 6 delay sparks concerns

Amid uncertainty around the feature, a screenshot from the game began making rounds on social media, requiring gamers to verify their age.

“You are unable to access GTA Online. Please verify your age with an official ID or photo to continue,” the alleged message read.grand theft auto, gta online

While rumours about the age verification check have intensified, Rockstar Games has not released an official statement to confirm or deny the development.

Several fans expressed concerns that the feature might be added to the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI.

Rockstar Games is scheduled to release the game in May 2026 after delaying it from the Fall 2025 release date.

