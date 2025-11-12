GTA VI: Fan-made trailer pushed by Google algorithm goes viral

As Grand Theft Auto (GTA) VI has been delayed for the third time, fans’ patience is on the verge. These delays have made them wonder what exactly could be the reason to postpone the most-awaited game ever.

However, Rockstar released its second GTA VI trailer as an apology for the second delay, and fans expect a third trailer to be released soon.

This is the third delay that has befallen the highly anticipated title, but with the previous Rockstar title, Red Dead Redemption 2, also delayed multiple times, this is not new.

Rockstar Games announced on May 15 the unfortunate news that Grand Theft Auto VI would be pushed back from May 26, 2026, to November 19, 2026.

Rockstar Games has not yet officially released the third trailer, but thanks to YouTube and Google, one fan-made “final” trailer has been moved into many users’ algorithms, much to their disappointment.

Created by the YouTube channel ‘Teaser Universe’, the “Grand Theft Auto VI – Final Trailer (2026) Rockstar Games” is a fan-made trailer, as revealed by the user himself via a disclaimer.

The trailer, which was created using a combination of “various effects, sound design, and AI technologies,” has already accumulated over 300,000 views. This is a considerable achievement for a channel that specializes in producing fan-made trailers for popular shows, movies, and video games.

What makes the situation even more confusing is that the wide range of opinions on the trailer can be attributed to Google, which has been promoting it more than usual.

However, when users click on the trailer during this period of confusion about delays, only to find a fake trailer, it’s not surprising that the comments are filled with negativity.

One comment read, “There’s no way everyone got sent here by Google, lmao.”

Another user agreed, stating, “It’s hard to believe Google is trolling us with an AI-generated trailer for GTA 6 before the actual game is even released.”

Unlike Teaser Universe, which clearly marks its videos as fan-made, this is not the case for every creator. With Google helping push these unofficial trailers, the future looks pretty miserable.

Fan-made content fills the information vacuum, but it also spreads confusion. Many viewers don’t check channel names before watching, leading to disappointment when they realize it’s unofficial.

For now, however, we must wait for the official Grand Theft Auto VI trailer, which is expected to be released in Fall 2026.