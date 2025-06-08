Guard detained after robbery attempt foiled at Karachi microfinance office

KARACHI: A robbery attempt was reported late last night at a bank near Five Star Chowrangi in North Nazimabad, Karachi.

The incident came to light after the police apprehended a security guard allegedly involved in the crime.

According to North Nazimabad Police on Sunday, the guard, identified as Amanullah, son of Ghulam Yaseen, is currently under interrogation.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Amanullah allegedly unlocked the office gate and facilitated the entry of 10 to 12 accomplices into the premises.

The suspects arrived in a white Toyota Corolla and an auto-rickshaw, reportedly carrying cutting tools and a welding machine in an attempt to break open the office lockers.

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) and the Crime Scene Unit were dispatched to the location. Evidence has been collected from the scene to aid the investigation.

Senior police officials, including the SP of Gulberg Division and SDPO of North Nazimabad, visited the site and assured that all suspects involved in the attempted heist will be apprehended.

Read More: Karachi barbershop robbery caught on camera

Earlier, a disturbing security footage from a barbershop in Karachi’s Lighthouse area displays two robbers in masks looting eight citizens, expressing the Karachi crime rate, with 45 murders having been reported in 138 days this year, ARY News reported.

The incident took place in a barbershop in Lighthouse Cycle Gali. Two masked men reportedly robbed eight individuals who were present in the shop.

The video footage shows the robbers using masks to hide their identities as they continued to rob citizens of their valuables and mobile phones before easily escaping the scene.

The barbershop management filed a complaint with the Aram Bagh police station, following the incident.

Police officials have specified that efforts are in progress to recognise and arrest the suspects with the aid of the available CCTV footage.