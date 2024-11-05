web analytics
Guard opens fire, leaves two foreigners injured in Karachi factory

By Web Desk
KARACHI: A security guard opened fire in a factory in SITE area of the city on Tuesday injuring two foreign nationals, ARY News reported.

“The security guard escaped from the scene after shooting,” police said.

“Both persons who sustained injuries in firing have been shifted to a private hospital for medical attendance,” officials said.

Sindh’s home minister Zia Lanjar has summoned detailed report of the incident in industrial area from the DIG-South.

The minister has directed for a probe into the incident to unveil the facts of the case.

He also directed to the official to keep him in the loop about the details of the inquiry report and police action over it.

