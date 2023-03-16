Guard risks his life to save a woman from robbers

LAHORE: A private company guard risked his life to save a woman from being robbed in broad daylight in Lahore, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The CCTV video showed a woman reaching her house in a car near Lahore’s Ghalib market area and later two armed robbers tried to rob her.

As soon as the muggers try to rob the woman, the guard opened gunfire at them leaving one seriously injured, while another mugger tried to shoot but the guard captures him.

Later, the local residents reported the incident to the police and the two robbers were handed over to the police.

Comments