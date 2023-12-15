Guess the celeb: Can you identify actor from this childhood picture?

This time on ‘Guess the Celeb’, can you identify the A-list actor of the country from this childhood picture of hers?

This time for you to identify the actor is one of the most popular as well as stylish actors of Pakistani dramas, who has managed to rule the TV screens with her stellar performances across multiple genres. Do you have a guess yet? No? Not able to crack this one? Let’s get a few hints which will surely help you to identify the diva.

The actor, who started as Mehmoodabad ki Malka, Ramsha, and broke through as Jaana of ‘Waada’ and Gul of ‘Gul-o-Gulzar’, has numerous unforgettable on-screen characters to her credits, be it TikTok star Rameen of ‘Sar-e-Rah’ or Zuni of ‘Amanat’ or even Sadia of ‘Mujhe Vida Kar’.

Moreover, she is married to a showbiz heartthrob and is also the younger sibling of a TV and cinema star, who has a Bollywood and a British title to her filmography as well.

Yes, if you guessed it right, she is none other than the A-list actor and fashionista Saboor Aly, the younger sister of ‘Kuch Ankahi’ star Sajal Aly and wife of Ali Ansari.

Both sisters made their on-screen debut together in ARY Digital’s daily soap ‘Mehmoodabad ki Malkain’ in 2011, before making it big in the industry.

Saboor has proven herself as one of the most talented and versatile actors in Pakistan showbiz with her portrayal of an array of characters over the past decade.

