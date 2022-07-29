Can you guess the Bollywood actor in this childhood picture?

Can you guess this leading Bollywood actor of the 90s decade from this childhood picture of her?

Surely you would have recognized those big eyes and the lively smile by now. No? Well, we have a few hints for you which will help you reach a guess for sure. The actor has entertained us for over three decades now but was one of the top choices of filmmakers in the 90s when she made her big screen debut. She is best known for her performances opposite superstar Shahrukh Khan and audiences have loved their pairing in each of the projects the two came together.

Moreover, the actor is married to another Bollywood star and is the mother of two kids. The childhood picture is of none other than ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ star, the Bengali beauty Kajol.

The super talented and versatile Kajol, who has credits for giving several mega hits to Bollywood, is the elder daughter of yesteryear actor, Tanuja. She is married to ‘Singham’ star Ajay Devgn.

On the work front, Kajol is set to make her OTT series debut with a Disney+ Hotstar project, which she announced with a teaser video earlier this month.

She was last seen in Netflix’s original film ‘Tribhanga’ – the story of a self-made single mother grappling with regret and resentment while reflecting on their strained relationship when her estranged mother falls into a coma.

