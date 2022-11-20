Guess the celeb: Can you identify the actor in this childhood picture?

In this week’s take on ‘Guess the Celeb’, can you identify the popular Indian film actor from this childhood picture of hers?

This time in ‘guess the celeb’, is one of the most popular as well as prettiest faces of the new generation of Bollywood. Apart from acting, the starlet is a complete package and has mesmerized audiences with her soulful voice as well as terrific dance moves. Have a guess yet? No? Not able to crack this one? Let’s get a few hints which will surely help you to identify the Tinsel town diva.

Although the young actor made her Bollywood debut in the thriller-drama, ‘Teen Patti’ (2010) with seasoned stars Amitabh Bachchan and R.Madhavan, her breakthrough role came after a couple of years as Arohi in ‘Aashiqui 2’ (2013). View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor) Yes, she is none other than the ‘Half Girlfriend’ Shraddha Kapoor. The star kid is the daughter of celebrated actor Shakti Kapoor and is also related to the singing legend Lata Mangeshkar on her maternal side, quite evident from her melodious voice.

Shraddha Kapoor, 35, has done a range of characters and her strong filmography over a span of 12 years consists of a vast variety of movie genres. Some of her notable and award-winning performances came in films like ‘Aashiqui 2’, ‘Haider’, ‘Ek Villain’, ‘ABCD 2’, ‘Haseena Parkar’ and ‘Chhichhore’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

On the work front, Kapoor will be next seen in Luv Ranjan’s untitled movie opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

