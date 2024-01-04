Guide: Best mouse for CS:GO and CS2 in 2024

A gaming mouse plays a pivotal role in first-person shooter (FPS) games, but if you’re serious about professional Counter-Strike, picking up the best mouse for CS:GO and CS2 can help you perform better in online matches.

Pinpoint accuracy is very important in Counter-Strike as the players have to aim properly and control the shots with the mouse, but sometimes an ordinary mouse can be the reason for a heartbreaking narrow defeat.

There are a lot of different specialized gaming mouse options – each boasting their distinct features and unique selling points – for players looking for a brand-new gaming mouse this year.

In this article, I’ve put together some most recommended gaming mice based on the features that are most likely to put you at an advantage in your online match.

With a wide range of options available in the market, ranging from the budget-friendly Logitech G203 Lightsync, often available well below $20 / £20 on sale, to pricier alternatives like the lightweight Asus TUF M4 Air ($49 / £39.99) and the high-DPI Razer DeathAdder V3 ($69.99 / £69.99), our recommendations cater to diverse preferences and budgets.