Guidelines issued for tourists after snowfall

SWAT: Local administration in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has issued guidelines to the people traveling to Swat and other tourist destinations after the upper parts of the country received snowfall, ARY NEWS reported.

According to DPO Swat, the tourists should not travel to upper parts of the country without tyre-chains and said that the local administration is completely facilitating the tourists during snowfall.

“The policemen have been directed to clear roads of the snow and many roads have been cleared to travel so far,” he said and added that in case of emergency the tourists have been urged to contact the emergency control room.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast a spell of snowfall in parts of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from today.

Heavy Snowfall is expected in Quetta, Pishin, Ziarat, Qilla Abdullah, Harnai, Chaman, Murree, Galliyat, Neelum valley, Bagh, Haveli, Rawalakot, Naran, Kaghan, Hunza, Gilgit, Skardu, Astore, Chitral, Dir, Swat and Malam Jabba during the period.

Heavy snowfall may cause road closures in Quetta, Pishin, Ziarat, Qilla Abdullah, Harnai, Chaman, Murree, Galliyat, Nathiagali, Kaghan, Naran, Dir, Swat, Chitral, Astore, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Neelum valley, Bagh and Haveli districts, the met office said.

