Guillermo del Toro unveils his long-awaited Frankenstein adaptation

Guillermo del Toro has realised a lifelong aspiration by bringing his adaptation of Mary Shelley’s iconic Gothic novel, Frankenstein; or, The Modern Prometheus, to life.

Following this third Oscar win for Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, the acclaimed writer-director released the film on Netflix.

Del Toro has been developing a Frankenstein project for over a decade, expressing his passion for the novel in a 2010 interview with Collider. “My favourite novel in the world is Frankenstein”, he stated, quoting the monster: “I have such love in me, more than you can imagine. But, if I cannot provoke it, I will provoke fear”. This theme has profoundly influenced del Toro’s artistic vision throughout his career.

In his film, del Toro serves as the heart of the project, assembling a talented cast that represents the body of his creation. Viewers can get their first glimpse of Jacob Elordi as the Creature in this highly anticipated adaptation.

Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro’s version of Frankenstein tells the story of Victor Frankenstein, a brilliant yet egotistical scientist whose reckless experiment to animate a creature leads to tragic consequences for both creator and creation.