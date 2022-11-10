Guinness makes fun of Indian team over T20 World Cup elimination

Guinness World Records took jibe at the India cricket team over their humiliating 10-wicket defeat against England in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final.

Guinness World Records asked Twitter users if the 2010 champions pulled of the easiest run chase in history.

Easiest run chase in history? 👀#INDvsENG — Guinness World Records (@GWR) November 10, 2022

England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and invited the Men in Blue to bat. The Men In Blue put on 168-6 in their 20 overs. Former skipper Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya scoring half-centuries.

Hardik Pandya was the highest scorer for the side with 33-ball 63 with four fours and five sixes. Virat Kohli scored 50 off 40 balls with four boundaries and a maximum to his name.

Chris Jordan bagged three wickets. His fellow pacer Chris Woakes and spinner Adil Rashid bagged a wicket each.

England openers Alex Hales and Jos Buttler smashed the Indian bowlers to all parts of the ground. They set the record for the highest partnership in T20 World Cup history with the unbeaten 170-run stand.

Their unbeaten half-centuries powered the side into victory with ten wickets to spare in the 16th over.

Alex Hales was the top scorer with 86 from 47 balls with his four boundaries and seven sixes. Jos Buttler struck 49-ball 80 with nine fours and three maximums.

Pakistan will take on England in the final on Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground at 1PM PST.

