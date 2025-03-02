A teapot with 1,658 diamonds? The price will shock you!

A teapot named The Egoist has captured global attention for its extravagant design and jaw-dropping price and has earned a Guinness World Record.

This luxurious teapot, owned by the UK’s N Sethia Foundation, held the Guinness World Record for the most expensive teapot since 2016 and has once again gone viral due to its staggering price of $3 million (approximately Rs25 crore).

Designed by renowned Italian jeweler Fulvio Scavia, The Egoist is crafted from gold and silver and is encrusted with 1,658 diamonds, making it a true masterpiece.

Adding to its brilliance, the teapot’s lid is adorned with 386 rubies sourced from Thailand and Burma, further enhancing its luxurious appeal.

The uniqueness of this Guinness World Record holder teapot does not end here. Its handle is made of ivory, adding another layer of exclusivity to the already extravagant piece.

The Egoist has become a viral sensation, with tea lovers and collectors alike fascinated by its rare craftsmanship and exorbitant price of Guinness World Record holder pot.

The teapot was designed by N Sethia’s foundation, which has Indian origins, further adding to its significance.

Given its unmatched elegance and luxurious design, The Egoist continues to make waves online, leaving people amazed at how something as simple as a teapot can become one of the most valuable collectables in the world.

With its record-breaking price and breathtaking design, The Egoist remains a viral topic, proving that tea isn’t just a drink, it’s an experience worth millions!

