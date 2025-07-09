11 dead as bridge collapses in India

GUJARAT: At least 11 persons lost their lives and several others sustained injuries as a bridge collapsed in the Indian state of Gujarat, local media reported.

The Gambhira Bridge, built in 1981, collapsed over the Mahisagar River in Gujarat, resultantly several vehicles also fell into the river.

The collapsed Indian bridge, which was recently repaired, occured around 7:30 AM near Mujpur village in Padra taluka.

According to the eyewitnesses, a loud cracking sound was heard moments before the collapse. Rescue teams, with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the local fire brigade, and municipal officials, reached the scene.

Despite harsh conditions because of mud and low water levels, authorities were only able to rescue six individuals, while others could not be found.

The Gambhira Bridge collapse has caused a public outcry, with locals accusing the administration of negligence.

Residents claim frequent warnings about the bridge’s worsening condition were ignored. A viral audio recording from 2022 supposedly features a government official admitting the bridge was structurally unsound.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel called the Vadodara bridge accident “deeply distressing” and ordered an instant investigation. The Gujarat government announced ₹4 lakh compensation for the families of the dead and ₹50,000 for the injured.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed condolences and offered financial aid from the PMNRF.

Interestingly, the bridge had undergone repairs just last year, and a new ₹212 crore bridge project had been approved three months ago. However, heavy traffic continued on the old structure until the collapse.

The Gambhira Bridge Collapse has reignited concerns over infrastructure safety in Gujarat, drawing comparisons to the 2022 Morbi bridge disaster. Authorities have now diverted traffic and deployed divers to search for remaining victims.

