Gujranwala couple murder: Sajid Masih converted to Islam before court marriage

KARACHI: In a significant development in the investigation of the Gujranwala couple murder case, it has been revealed on Tuesday that the victim Sajid Masih had embraced Islam on July 20—just days before solemnizing court marriage with Sana Asif.

ARY News has obtained a copy of the couple’s Nikah Nama, confirming their court marriage. According to the marriage certificate, Sajid was 28 years old and Sana was 25.

Police officials confirmed that both victims were originally from Gujranwala and had moved to Karachi, where they lived in various localities.

The couple’s bullet-riddled bodies were discovered near China Port in the Clifton area of Karachi. According to the post-mortem report, both victims were shot at close range in the face, suggesting a targeted and brutal killing.

Police recovered bullet casings from two different pistols, indicating that at least two assailants may have been involved in the double homicide.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are examining possible motives, including familial or communal opposition to the interfaith relationship and conversion.

The couple hailed from the same village in Gujranwala. A kidnapping case was registered against Sajid Masih and others in connection with the abduction of Sana Asif on July 15, 2025 in Gujranwala.

According to SSP South, the victims were killed by unidentified assailants, who shot them and left the bodies at the scene. A mobile phone and cash were found near the bodies, along with two 9mm shell casings.

Police stated that the bodies appeared to be several hours old, suggesting that the murder occurred during the night. Local workers discovered the bodies and alerted the authorities.

Gujranwala police have taken Sana’s brother, Waqas, into custody. Investigations are ongoing, and the police are working to determine the motive behind the killings.