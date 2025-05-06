Five shot dead in Gujranwala over personal enmity

GUJRANWALA: A deadly shooting claimed lives of five individuals due to a longstanding personal feud in Artali Virkan village, Gujranwala, ARY News reported qouting police.

According to police officials, the assailant, identified as Imran, allegedly opened fire on sleeping residents in a haveli, killing Usman Virk, his two gunmen, and two associates. Imran, who is Usman’s uncle, fled the scene and remains at large.

According to police, Imran has a history of drug use and frequent altercations. Ten days prior, he fired at a truck loaded with melons, an incident that led to Usman reprimanding him for his disruptive behavior.

Imran had previously been arrested in connection with the truck shooting but was released on bail.

Earlier, at least nine people were killed and five others were injured in a shoot out between two groups in Kandhkot.

According to police, nine people were killed as a result of firing between Jagirani and Chachar tribes in Kandhkot over long-standing enmity.

The dead included Shah Murad Chachar, Hazroor Bakhsh, Abdul Khaliq, Shahzad, Hamid, Manzoor, Shaaban and Allah Wario Chachar.

In a separate incident, five people were killed over old enmity in Peshawar’s Badh Bair.

As per details, unidentified attackers opened fire on a vehicle in Badh Bair area of Peshawar, resulting in death of five people.

The incident took place around 2:00 AM in the area. Initial investigations suggest that the attack was a result of personal enmity, police said.