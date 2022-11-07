Gujranwala: Missing minor boy found dead in school

GUJRANWALA: A seven-year-old boy was found dead inside the school building who went missing from outside his residence yesterday, ARY News reported on Monday.

CPO Umar Salamat told the media that the seven-year-old Mudassir went missing from outside his house on Sunday.

Police started searching for the missing child after his family registered a complaint to the police station, however, the officials failed to recover him.

Salamat said that police recovered Mudassir’s body from the yard of a school in the Lalupur area on Monday morning. According to the initial report, the minor boy was strangled to death.

READ: MISSING KARACHI BOY FOUND DEAD FROM WATER DRAIN

The body was sent to THQ Hospital for post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death. Police said that facts will be revealed after the final post-mortem report.

In September, the Punjab police had arrested the owner of a local swimming pool for raping and murdering a 10-year-old girl and then staging that the girl drowned in the pool.

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar told that the swimming pool owner raped and murdered the girl and then threw her body into the pool. The pool’s owner had claimed that the girl drowned in the pool while swimming, he added.

READ: MISSING CHILD FOUND DEAD FROM FIELD IN MIAN CHANNU

The CCPO added that the 10-year-old girl had gone to the pool with her brother and sister. The pool owner Ali Raza lured her with biscuits and took the girl to the back of the canteen situated near the pool, where he raped and killed her, he added.

Dogar said that the girl’s siblings inquired about their sister at which the owner told them that she had gone home. Later on, he threw the girl’s body into the swimming pool and tried to stage that the girl drowned in the pool by accident, he added.

The police conducted DNA and polygraph tests of 11 people including the pool owner to conclude that it was the pool owner who raped and murdered the girl, the CCPO told.

The 10-year-old was raped and murdered in a private swimming pool in Lahore’s Sharifpura area in the vicinity of Manawan police station.

Comments