Six dead in firing over personal enmity in Gujrat

GUJRAT: At least six people lost their lives in a firing incident over personal enmity in Gujrat, Punjab, ARY News reported.

According to police, the victims were shot dead in a car near Dinga Khurd. The deceased have been identified as Zahid Nazim, Mubashir, Zamir, Javed, Rukhsar, and an unidentified individual.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the suspects opened fire on their opponents due to a long-standing personal feud whereas police personnel rushed to the scene following the incident.

Earlier, at least nine people were killed and five others were injured in a shoot out between two groups in Kandhkot.

According to police, nine people were killed as a result of firing between Jagirani and Chachar tribes in Kandhkot over long-standing enmity.

The dead included Shah Murad Chachar, Hazroor Bakhsh, Abdul Khaliq, Shahzad, Hamid, Manzoor, Shaaban and Allah Wario Chachar.

In a separate incident, five people were killed over old enmity in Peshawar’s Badh Bair.

As per details, unidentified attackers opened fire on a vehicle in Badh Bair area of Peshawar, resulting in death of five people.

The incident took place around 2:00 AM in the area. Initial investigations suggest that the attack was a result of personal enmity, police said.