Gul Plaza Fire: Woman, boy in viral videos turn out to be fraudsters

KARACHI: As soon as the government announces compensation for the affected traders and families of victims of Gul Plaza, a large number of fraudsters become active. Ary News reported

According to reports, fraudsters have attempted to exploit the recent Gul Plaza tragedy by circulating false appeals for donations and making fabricated claims about victims on social media.

Following the deadly incident, a surge in misleading online messages was also witnessed in the names of alleged victims, urging the public to provide financial assistance. Some posts falsely claimed that shops had been destroyed in the incident.

In one case, a minor posted a video on TikTok falsely claiming that his brother was missing in the incident, allegedly to gain likes. The child later issued an apology. In a separate incident, a woman also came forward with false claims.

Conversely, several individuals were also seen outside Gul Plaza making false claims to mislead both the public and the administration.

Law enforcement agencies acted swiftly, detaining several suspects believed to be involved in the fraud and investigations are ongoing.

ARY News correspondent reported that following the announcement of compensation of Rs.10 million made by the provincial government for victims, numerous claimants came forward.