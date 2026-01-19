Gul Plaza fire: Traders seen fighting over Rs2Lac recovered from fire-hit mall

KARACHI: Traders clashed over a sum of money recovered from the debris of the fire-affected Gul Plaza market by rescue workers. ARY News reported.

According to details, rescue operations are ongoing outside the Gul Plaza on the Garden Side.

During the operations, rescue personnel found a drawer containing more than Rs.0.2 million from the rubble of the Gul Plaza.

As soon as the money was discovered, traders present at the scene argued over its ownership.

The dispute continued for some time until rescue officials handed the cash over to the relevant authorities.

The fire at Gul Plaza on Karachi’s M.A. Jinnah Road erupted on the night of January 17, 2026, and raged for approximately 36 hours before being contained on the morning of January 19.

Initial investigations suggest the blaze was triggered by an electrical short circuit on the ground or mezzanine floor, which quickly spread through the massive commercial hub housing over 1,200 shops.

The human toll has been devastating, with confirmed fatalities ranging from 14 to over 26 people, including a firefighter, while more than 60 individuals remain missing.

Rescue efforts have been severely hampered by the presence of highly flammable materials like garments and plastics, as well as the absence of functional fire-extinguishing systems within the building.

Following the disaster, large sections of the plaza have collapsed, leading authorities to declare the remaining structure extremely unsafe and halting deep-entry operations.

In response, the Sindh government has announced a compensation package of Rs 10 million for the families of the deceased and launched a high-level inquiry to investigate the systemic safety failures and delayed emergency response.

Simultaneously, legal action has commenced with a petition filed in the Sindh High Court, seeking to hold officials accountable for negligence in enforcing building codes.

As families gather at help desks to provide DNA samples for victim identification, the incident has sparked a national conversation regarding the urgent need for stricter urban safety regulations.