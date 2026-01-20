Gul Plaza records fully intact, SBCA rejects claims of missing documents

KARACHI: The Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) has clarified that all approved plans, construction details, and legal records related to Gul Plaza are fully preserved, rejecting claims that documents were missing, an SBCA spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The authority confirmed that Gul Plaza was originally constructed in the 1970s, with a revised building plan approved in 1998. The project was later regularized under the Regularization Amendment Ordinance of 2001, and the finalized plan was officially recognized in 2003. A forcible and advertised revised NOC was issued for the building in 2005.

According to the SBCA, the approved Gul Plaza structure includes a basement, ground, first, second, and third floors, with a total of 1,102 shops legally sanctioned. The building plan also features 16 staircases and emergency exits, all constructed in accordance with approved regulations.

The spokesperson emphasized that any suggestion of missing or hidden records regarding Gul Plaza is completely false. “All legal, technical, and construction records of Gul Plaza remain with the SBCA and are available for verification,” they said.

The SBCA added that it will present a factual, evidence-based report to ensure full accountability and support transparent investigations concerning the building. “The authority remains committed to providing accurate information and assisting in all inquiries related to Gul Plaza,” the spokesperson concluded.

A massive fire at Gul Plaza at Karachi’s M.A. Jinnah Road has left the city reeling, after breaking out on January 17 at 10:00 P.M. in night, was brought under control after 34 hours.

DC South confirmed that 85 missing persons have so far been reported at the help desk, while 27 deaths have been officially verified. He added that 52 families have submitted DNA samples to assist in the identification process.

The fire-wrecked building remains structurally fragile and unsafe. Rescue teams, backed by the Army, Rangers and the civil administration, are continuing a cautious search operation for missing persons while engineers assessing stability of the damaged structure, amid growing fears of further collapse.