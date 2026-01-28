Gul Plaza death toll rises to 74, DNA identification underway for more remains 

KARACHI: The death toll from the Gul Plaza fire tragedy has risen to 74, with grieving families collecting the remains of their loved ones in shopping bags.

The search operation has been completed and the building has now been sealed.

The last recovered body was confirmed through DNA testing; however, the victim’s identity could not be established.

The report stated that 80 citizens had reported missing relatives following the incident. Of these, DNA samples were collected from 69 families, while the heirs of 13 victims have yet to provide samples.

Data relating to 30 bodies has been forwarded to the government to facilitate compensation for affected families.

It may be recalled that a massive fire broke out at Gul Plaza on the night of 17 January last week, rapidly engulfing and devastating the entire building.

Following the completion of search and debris removal operations, the damaged structure was handed over to the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA). The district administration has stated that any decision regarding demolition or the future course of action will be taken by the SBCA.

DVRs recovered from debris

Investigators probing the Gul Plaza tragedy recovered three digital video recorders (DVRs) from the rubble, raising hopes of uncovering crucial evidence related to the incident.

According to officials, the DVRs along with their chargers were found by the Urban Search and Rescue team in a room near a mosque adjacent to Gul Plaza. The recovered devices have been handed over by the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation to the Deputy Commissioner of District South for further examination.

Authorities believe the DVRs could provide key clues to determine the causes and sequence of events that led to the Gul Plaza incident. Technical analysis of the footage is expected to play an important role in the ongoing investigation.

Tanveer Pasta says light was switched off as precautionary measure

Gul Plaza Traders Association President Tanveer Pasta dismissed claims circulating on social media about him, terming them completely baseless.

Speaking to the media in Karachi, Tanveer Pasta said that a slip being shared online in his name is fake and misleading.

He clarified that market entry and exit routes were not blocked at the time of the incident. According to him, the emergency ramp was open and two exit routes from the mosque were also accessible.

Tanveer Pasta confirmed that electricity was switched off after the fire broke out, but stressed that the decision was taken purely as a precautionary measure. He explained that had the power not been disconnected, the fire could have spread through electrical wiring, worsening the situation.

He added that even those who managed to come out safely might not have been able to escape had the electricity remained on, underlining that the step was taken to prevent further danger rather than cause harm.