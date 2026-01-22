Gul Plaza declared unsafe, demolition recommended after rescue operation

KARACHI: The Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) and the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) have declared Gul Plaza structurally unsafe following a joint inspection carried out by their technical committee.

According to officials, the SBCA–PEC technical team visited the site and termed the building hazardous, recommending that Gul Plaza be demolished after the completion of the ongoing rescue operation.

The SBCA stated that Gul Plaza covers an area of 8,124 square yards and comprises 1,102 shops. Adjacent plazas were also inspected to assess any potential structural risk arising from the incident.

Authorities noted that most of the structure has already collapsed after a massive fire that broke out at the plaza earlier. Prior to the incident, the building housed more than 1,200 shops.

The final decision on demolition will be taken once rescue activities are concluded and safety clearances are completed.

Gul Plaza records fully intact

Earlier, the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) had clarified that all approved plans, construction details, and legal records related to Gul Plaza are fully preserved, rejecting claims that documents were missing, an SBCA spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The authority confirmed that Gul Plaza was originally constructed in the 1970s, with a revised building plan approved in 1998. The project was later regularized under the Regularization Amendment Ordinance of 2001, and the finalized plan was officially recognized in 2003. A forcible and advertised revised NOC was issued for the building in 2005.

According to the SBCA, the approved structure includes a basement, ground, first, second, and third floors, with a total of 1,102 shops legally sanctioned. The building plan also features 16 staircases and emergency exits, all constructed in accordance with approved regulations.

The spokesperson emphasized that any suggestion of missing or hidden records regarding Gul Plaza is completely false. “All legal, technical, and construction records of Gul Plaza remain with the SBCA and are available for verification,” they said.

The SBCA added that it will present a factual, evidence-based report to ensure full accountability and support transparent investigations concerning the building. “The authority remains committed to providing accurate information and assisting in all inquiries related to Gul Plaza,” the spokesperson concluded.