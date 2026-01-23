Gul Plaza tragedy: victims' families trapped between hope and uncertainty

KARACHI: The Gul Plaza tragedy has generated numerous distressing stories, leaving the families of victims suspended between hope and prolonged uncertainty.

Families of people missing following the Gul Plaza incident in Karachi have staged a protest on MA Jinnah Road, accusing the authorities of failing to provide information about their loved ones even six day of the incident

Among the missing is 25-year-old Saad, a resident of New Karachi, who worked at a shop inside the plaza. His family says they are exhausted and distressed by the lack of assistance from officials.

According to Saad’s relatives, he made a final phone call in which he said he had managed to get out of the Gul Plaza. Moments later, he reportedly heard someone calling for help and went back inside.

They said that contact was briefly re-established with Saad, but the call was then abruptly cut off. The family says they have not been able to reach him since.

While some bodies have been recovered from the site, Saad’s whereabouts remain unknown. His family says they have repeatedly visited hospitals and the incident site over the past six days but have received no information.

Protesters chanted slogans against the local administration, saying they have been camping in the area for nearly six days with no clear updates.